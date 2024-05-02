1 arrested after crash in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after a crash in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Castleridge on Thursday morning.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a person driving dangerously in Castleridge at around 7:45 a.m. Police said officers at the scene determined the vehicle was stolen.

Police said the driver fled when officers attempted a traffic stop, which prompted them to “safely immobilize” the vehicle.

One person is in custody in relation to the incident, the CPS spokesperson said, and an investigation is ongoing.