Crime

1 arrested after crash in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
One person is in custody after a crash in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Castleridge on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
One person is in custody after a crash in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Castleridge on Thursday morning. Global News
One person is in custody after a crash in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Castleridge on Thursday morning.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a person driving dangerously in Castleridge at around 7:45 a.m. Police said officers at the scene determined the vehicle was stolen.

Police said the driver fled when officers attempted a traffic stop, which prompted them to “safely immobilize” the vehicle.

One person is in custody in relation to the incident, the CPS spokesperson said, and an investigation is ongoing.

