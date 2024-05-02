Highway 2 southbound lanes near Okotoks closed due to multi-vehicle collision, fuel spill

Send this page to someone via email

The southbound lanes of Highway 2 near Okotoks are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision and fuel spill in the area, according to 511 Alberta.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News officers responded to reports of a collision involving a semi-truck and a fuel spill at around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. A social media post by 511 Alberta said the collision happened at TWP Road 210 and 338 Avenue East near Okotoks.

One man was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Calgary, police said.

An EMS spokesperson said another person with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

Traffic is being diverted onto 338 Avenue and the southbound lanes will remain closed until the spill is cleaned up. Fire crews are still on scene as of 3:34 p.m.

