Red Deer RCMP arrest man after armed standoff

Police in Red Deer, Alta., took one man into custody on Thursday evening after an hours-long armed standoff.

A large police presence could be seen on Galbraith Street for much of the day while officers tried to get the man to surrender peacefully.

While the standoff was ongoing, RCMP asked members of the public to stay away from the area and refrain from posting pictures of officers to social media.

An RCMP news release issued at around 9 p.m. said the man was taken into custody “without incident.”

As of Friday morning, RCMP hadn’t released any information on what charges, if any, the suspect was facing.

