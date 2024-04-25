Menu

Crime

Trailer reported stolen in Guelph located in Hamilton

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 25, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a trailer was stolen from a south-end property and found 18 hours later in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a trailer was stolen from a south-end property and found 18 hours later in Hamilton. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Police in Guelph are trying to determine how a stolen trailer ended up in Hamilton.

They were called to a property on Southgate Drive in the city’s south end on Wednesday.

Investigators say a man and a woman were seen hooking up a black enclosed 16-foot trailer onto a white pick up truck sometime around 12:45 a.m.

The vehicle fled with the trailer in an unknown direction. The trailer was spotted later that evening around 8 p.m. behind a business in Hamilton.

Investigators say there was no damage to the trailer and arrangements are being made to have it returned to its owner.

There is no additional description of the two suspects or vehicle.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

