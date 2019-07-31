Man in custody after late-night standoff in Blackfalds

One man is in custody after a late-night standoff in Blackfalds, Alta.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Blackfalds RCMP received a call that a man was armed and threatening to harm himself, police said.

Blackfalds RCMP, along with Lacombe police, Red Deer RCMP and police dog services, secured an area around an apartment complex to ensure public safety, including evacuating some residents of the apartment.

At about 11 p.m., Calgary police’s tactical unit arrived and began negotiations with the man in the residence, according to police. The man voluntarily went into police custody at 12:30 a.m., a police statement said Wednesday.

RCMP said they seized guns in the residence that had no other people inside. Police said no one was threatened by any of the firearms.

Police also said the investigation into the incident continues, with no charges laid as of Wednesday morning.