RCMP, ALERT arrest Stettler, Alta., man on child porn charges

A 36-year-old man from Stettler, Alta., has been charged with child pornography-related offences following a search of a local home.

In October 2023, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation into an individual who allegedly had child sexual abuse materials in his possession.

On Feb. 21, members of ALERT, ICE and Stettler RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the town, which is located about an hour east of Red Deer.

During the search, police said they located and seized electronics and other storage devices, which they allege support the charges that were laid. Police also said they also found firearms.

Daniel Benjamin Penner, 36, of Stettler, was charged with transmitting child pornography, accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of probation order.

RCMP said Penner was on probation for similar charges from a 2020 investigation and conviction, and was taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody.

Penner is due to appear in a Stettler court on March 14.