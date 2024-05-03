Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fake bank draft, trashed car. Private sale goes wrong for B.C. man

By Doyle Potenteau & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 7:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vernon resident scammed after vehicle sale'
Vernon resident scammed after vehicle sale
A Vernon resident was hoping to sell his car to make some pocket money, but things didn't quite go as planned. As Victoria Femia reports - when he went to deposit the bank draft, he quickly learned he had been scammed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man is without his beloved car after doing a very Canadian thing: trusting a stranger.

Shawn Hack of Vernon says he listed his 2004 Subaru Legacy for sale, and that he was contacted by someone who wanted to buy it.

At the handover in Kelowna during the Easter weekend, Hack gave him the keys to his right-hand-drive import. In turn, the buyer handed over what was a fraudulent — but realistic-looking — bank draft.

Click to play video: 'How to avoid scams during spring car buying season'
How to avoid scams during spring car buying season

When Hack went to deposit the bank draft, his heart sank after being told it was a fake.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The bank teller) just rubbed her fingers against it. She could tell by the paper that it was fake,” said Hack, who ‘sold’ his car for $11,000.

Hack said he originally “suggested cash. But he said he wasn’t comfortable carrying around $11,000, which I can understand to an extent.”

Not long after being scammed, Hack was contacted by the police – they had found his car.

Story continues below advertisement

Rather, what was left of his car.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I essentially have my car back, but it’s scrapped down to nothing,” he said. “I can’t salvage anything out of it. I can maybe get a few bucks here and there for parts, but there’s nothing left of it.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Online scams deceiving even tech experts'
Consumer Matters: Online scams deceiving even tech experts

ICBC says because Hack voluntarily handed over his keys to the buyer, it won’t be offering any coverage as it’s not considered stolen.

“We understand this is an unfortunate and distressing situation for anyone to be in,” the insurance agency told Global News. “ICBC’s optional insurance doesn’t provide coverage for a vehicle when the ownership has been voluntarily transferred including if the transfer was induced by false pretense or fraud.”

Trending Now

Hack said the news leaves him without a car and needed cash.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was doing this to help support my partner and myself because we’re going through tough times,” Hack said of why he tried selling his beloved ride. “I didn’t want to sell it. I did it to support us.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton resident warning others of phone scam'
Penticton resident warning others of phone scam

Global News contacted several agencies about vehicle fraud.

The Canadian Bankers Association quickly replied, saying if a bank draft is the accepted form of payment, sellers are advised to wait until the draft has been cleared before completing the sale.

Another option: Accompany the buyer to a bank when depositing it.

According to the CBA, the use of cheques may be declining, but financial institutions in Canada process around one billion cheques every year.

More information about protecting yourself from cheque fraud is available on the CBA’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, anyone who thinks they may have been scammed should contact police, contact their financial institution and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Click to play video: 'Quebec parents speaking out about stroller scam'
Quebec parents speaking out about stroller scam
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices