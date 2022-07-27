Axe and knife recovered from scene of RCMP-involved shooting in Stettler, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into a Stettler RCMP-involved shooting released more information about the incident on Wednesday.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said police officers arrived at reports of a disturbance near 58 Street and 50A Avenue in the central Alberta town just after 10 p.m. on July 24. A woman flagged officers down alleging she was threatened by a man with an axe.

The RCMP officers found the man in a nearby alley and “confronted him,” an ASIRT release said.

“During this time, one officer discharged his conducted energy weapon and another discharged his firearm, striking the man,” ASIRT said.

EMS arrived to provide the man with medical care and he was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital via STARS Air Ambulance. The man was released from hospital the next day, the police watchdog said.

ASIRT said two weapons were recovered from the scene: an axe and a knife.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting will look at the circumstances of the uses of force, ASIRT said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses or CCTV footage, is asked to call investigators at 403-592-4306.

Stettler is about 70 kilometres east of Red Deer in central Alberta.