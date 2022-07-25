ASIRT investigating Stettler RCMP shooting that sent man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a rural RCMP officer fired their gun and another deployed a taser during a police incident east of Red Deer.

At around 10 p.m. Sunday, Stettler RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in front of a home in the town.

While officers were in the area, they were flagged down by a woman who alleged she had been threatened by a man with a weapon. Police said they found the man in a nearby alley.

“An interaction occurred wherein one officer discharged their service weapon and another discharged a conducted energy weapon,” an RCMP press release said.

Officers provided first aid before EMS arrived, and the man was flown to an Edmonton-area hospital via STARS Air Ambulance. On Monday, police said he was still in hospital in stable condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took over the investigation of the police shooting.

The RCMP is also doing in internal review.

“As soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process,” the RCMP said.

Stettler is about 70 kilometres east of Red Deer in central Alberta.