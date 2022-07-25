Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigating Stettler RCMP shooting that sent man to hospital

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 6:57 pm
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Alberta RCMP vehicle. Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a rural RCMP officer fired their gun and another deployed a taser during a police incident east of Red Deer.

At around 10 p.m. Sunday, Stettler RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in front of a home in the town.

While officers were in the area, they were flagged down by a woman who alleged she had been threatened by a man with a weapon. Police said they found the man in a nearby alley.

Trending Stories

“An interaction occurred wherein one officer discharged their service weapon and another discharged a conducted energy weapon,” an RCMP press release said.

Officers provided first aid before EMS arrived, and the man was flown to an Edmonton-area hospital via STARS Air Ambulance. On Monday, police said he was still in hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took over the investigation of the police shooting.

The RCMP is also doing in internal review.

“As soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process,” the RCMP said.

Stettler is about 70 kilometres east of Red Deer in central Alberta.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagPolice Shooting tagASIRT tagSTARS Air Ambulance tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagStettler tagStettler RCMP tagRCMP Internal Review tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers