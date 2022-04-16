Menu

Crime

Stettler man charged with manslaughter, indignity to body

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 12:54 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

A 22-year-old Stettler man faces two serious charges after Mounties say a man was found dead inside a home.

On Thursday, RCMP received a tip that said someone was dead inside a home on 50A Avenue. Police later found a 33-year-old man dead inside.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation at that point.

RCMP later arrested and charged Byron Ervin Dinsmore, 22, of Stettler with manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to a body.

Trending Stories

Dinsmore remains in police custody until his next court appearance on April 21, 2022.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Click to play video: 'Man taken to hospital after police shooting near Ponoka courthouse' Man taken to hospital after police shooting near Ponoka courthouse
Man taken to hospital after police shooting near Ponoka courthouse – Feb 10, 2022
