Stettler man charged with manslaughter, indignity to body

A 22-year-old Stettler man faces two serious charges after Mounties say a man was found dead inside a home.
On Thursday, RCMP received a tip that said someone was dead inside a home on 50A Avenue. Police later found a 33-year-old man dead inside.
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation at that point.
RCMP later arrested and charged Byron Ervin Dinsmore, 22, of Stettler with manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to a body.
Trending Stories
Dinsmore remains in police custody until his next court appearance on April 21, 2022.
Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Man taken to hospital after police shooting near Ponoka courthouse
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments