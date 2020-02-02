Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Stettler RCMP investigating after woman’s vehicle shot in central Alberta

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 4:25 pm
Stettler RCMP investigate the shooting of a vehicle, Feb. 2, 2020. .
Stettler RCMP investigate the shooting of a vehicle, Feb. 2, 2020. . Courtesy: Stettler RCMP

RCMP in central Alberta are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.

Related News

Police said Sunday that a woman was driving east of Stettler, Alta., in the area of Secondary Highway Highway 855, north of Highway 12 on Jan. 22 when she became lost and disoriented. She was found at a residential property that was unknown to her on Range Road 18-0 near Township Road 395, police said.

READ MORE: Man found with gunshot wounds west of Blackfalds, RCMP investigating

RCMP said their investigation revealed the woman’s vehicle was shot once, causing damage to the front windshield. The bullet missed the woman and she was not injured, according to police.

Police said the woman was not aware when the gunshot happened, but RCMP believe it happened between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man wanted after shots fired on Alberta First Nation

RCMP are trying to establish a timeline of events and discover details surrounding the incident.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or saw a Grey 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe on Jan. 22 during that time period is asked to contact Stettler RCMP.

Stettler RCMP investigate the shooting of a vehicle, Feb. 2, 2020.
Stettler RCMP investigate the shooting of a vehicle, Feb. 2, 2020. Courtesy: Stettler RCMP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeStettlerAlberta shootingStettler RCMPStettler shootingAlberta Shots FiredCentral Alberta shootingAlberta vehicle shot
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.