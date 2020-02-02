Stettler RCMP investigating after woman’s vehicle shot in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in central Alberta are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.

Police said Sunday that a woman was driving east of Stettler, Alta., in the area of Secondary Highway Highway 855, north of Highway 12 on Jan. 22 when she became lost and disoriented. She was found at a residential property that was unknown to her on Range Road 18-0 near Township Road 395, police said.

READ MORE: Man found with gunshot wounds west of Blackfalds, RCMP investigating

RCMP said their investigation revealed the woman’s vehicle was shot once, causing damage to the front windshield. The bullet missed the woman and she was not injured, according to police.

Police said the woman was not aware when the gunshot happened, but RCMP believe it happened between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man wanted after shots fired on Alberta First Nation

RCMP are trying to establish a timeline of events and discover details surrounding the incident.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or saw a Grey 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe on Jan. 22 during that time period is asked to contact Stettler RCMP.

Stettler RCMP investigate the shooting of a vehicle, Feb. 2, 2020. Courtesy: Stettler RCMP