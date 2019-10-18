Ruling expected Friday in case of Alberta teen charged with shooting German tourist

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta judge is expected to rule Friday on whether a youth is guilty of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary last year.

The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm during an offence.

Provincial court Judge George Gaschler heard that Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV on the First Nation’s land with his family when someone in a passing car shot him.

His vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

The victim’s wife told police the family was driving along the highway because her husband rides horses and was a fan of the western lifestyle.

She said a vehicle passed by with its front passenger window rolled down, and a man wearing a ball cap shot her husband. She said she heard a ‘pop’ and smelled smoke before Stewin slumped forward.

Stewin survived and was transported back to Germany, where doctors removed eight bullet fragments from his brain.

He is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

Three other people who were in the car testified that the teen was the shooter, although they said they had not actually watched him pull the trigger.

Court heard the accused, who is now 17, had been sitting in the seat behind the car’s driver. But the victim’s wife said a man in the car’s front passenger seat was the shooter.

Defence lawyer Balfour Der argued that the Crown has failed to prove his client’s guilt.

He said the three witnesses who were in the car with his client had ulterior motives to blame him for the shooting, since he would face a lesser penalty as a young offender. No one else has been charged in the case.

The Crown said that when all the evidence is considered, it has completely proven its case against the teen.

A number of other charges against the accused, including attempted murder, were earlier withdrawn.