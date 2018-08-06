Family of German tourist shot in head on Alberta highway thanks public for support

As a German tourist continues to recover in a Calgary hospital after being shot in the head while driving with his family on a rural Alberta highway, his family is thanking all those who have offered support and donations since the shooting.

“We want to send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the kind words, overwhelming donations and other offers of help,” the family said in a statement sent through the German Consulate.

“We are thankful for all that the RCMP/police, ambulance, hospital staff, hotel staff and the Alberta government have done for us.”

The unimaginable happened to the vacationing family last week when they were driving on Highway 1A near Morley when a passing vehicle fired a shot, hitting the driver and causing him to veer off the road and crash.

He was airlifted to hospital in Calgary where he underwent surgery. Police said it’s expected he will have lasting effects from the penetrating brain injury he sustained. He remained in critical condition as of Sunday.

The other three passengers, all family members, were not seriously injured in the incident.

Investigators initially believed the shooting may have been motivated by road rage, but said in an update Friday that it’s believed the family was not the intended target of the shooting.

A man was arrested and a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was seized from a home in Cochrane Friday afternoon and taken for forensic examination.

The man was released on Saturday, however, and no charges were laid.

In the time since the shooting, a GoFundMe account was set up to help raise money for the family’s expenses while they stay in Canada and to help get them home. By Monday, it had surpassed its $5,000 goal, with more than $6,900 raised as of 1 p.m.

“The public support has been overwhelming,” the family said in the statement posted to the GoFundMe page.

“We, the German family and their extended Canadian family, have been moved to tears. Saying ‘Thank you,’ does not cover it.”