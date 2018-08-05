GoFundMe page set up for German tourist shot in head

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the German tourist who was shot in the head on an Alberta highway last week.

On Aug. 2, a German family was driving on Highway 1A near Morley when, according to RCMP, a car passed the vehicle as a shot was fired. A 60-year-old man sustained a brain injury and had surgery that night. On Sunday, RCMP said there were no updates on his critical but stable status in hospital.

Now, a fundraising page has been set up for the victim, with the initial $1,000 goal upped to $5,000 as of Sunday evening.

“He was just enjoying his vacation together with his family. He is in hospital in critical condition now,” the site read.

Hubertus Liebrecht, the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, created it as a private person — not in his German consulate capacity.

“All funds raised will be used to help the family,” he said in a statement to Global News on Sunday, adding that he’s in “daily contact” with them.

“Be assured that we do everything possible to help the family,” Liebrecht added.