Man arrested in German tourist shooting on Alberta Highway released, no charges laid

RCMP said they have released a man arrested Aug. 3 after the shooting of a German tourist on an Alberta highway, and no charges have been laid.

The German man was shot in the head while driving his three family members along Highway 1A near Morley on Thursday. The 60-year-old man sustained a penetrating brain injury and underwent surgery on Thursday night.

RCMP said the victim remains in hospital, still in critical but stable condition as of Saturday. His family was very appreciative of support received.

According to RCMP, it’s believed a small black sedan pulled out to pass the family’s vehicle, and a shot was fired from the sedan.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was seized outside a home in Cochrane on Friday thanks to tips from the public and a man was arrested. On Saturday RCMP said that man has since been released and no charges have been laid.

Officials said the driver of the R.V. contacted the RCMP.

RCMP said an update to their investigation will not be provided until they have confirmed information to relay to the public.

“We know how much the public is interested and wanting an update on this terrible incident, but we are mindful of not compromising our investigation” Inspector Lauren Weare said.

Investigators originally said road rage was a likely motivator of the shooting, however, new information gathered on Friday has changed the direction of the investigation.

“Information to this point strongly suggests that this was not a case of road rage, nor a random incident,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

Meanwhile, the Alberta government is offering its condolences to the family. Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda issued the following statement:

“Albertans have shown their world-renowned generosity and compassion to the family and I would like to thank all the people who have reached out to offer assistance during this difficult time. This is an isolated tragedy that does not reflect the warm and welcoming Alberta I know,” Miranda said. “This appears to be a singular incident, and not at all indicative of the experience of most travellers to Alberta. Thousands of tourists from Germany and other countries visit Alberta each year and enjoy safe, memorable experiences in our breathtaking landscapes.”​