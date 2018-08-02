Tourist shot in head while driving near Morley, Alta.: RCMP

A tourist was shot in the head while driving his family on a highway through the southern Alberta community of Morley on Thursday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police said a 60-year-old man visiting Canada from Germany was driving west on Highway 1A when he was shot, causing him to veer off the road.

RCMP said evidence points to the bullet being shot from outside the vehicle.

Three other people in the vehicle, who RCMP said are family members of the driver, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The driver was airlifted to hospital in Calgary via STARS Air Ambulance in life-threatening condition, EMS said.

RCMP Sgt. Tom Kalis told Global News it looked like it may have been a small-calibre bullet that hit the man.

Officers said there was a substantial police presence at the scene as of 2 p.m., including a police service dog and collision analyst.

Officers believe a small black sedan may have been involved in the incident. According to the three other passengers, the sedan didn’t hit them, but was driving near the area, which RCMP said is somewhat remote near the rodeo grounds.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses and ask anyone with information to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.