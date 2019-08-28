Closing arguments Wednesday in trial for Alberta teen accused of shooting German tourist

Closing arguments will be heard in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday in the trial of a youth accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary.

The teen, from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, faces several charges that include aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Trial hears German tourist shot in Alberta had 8 bullet fragments removed from brain

His trial heard that the German man, Horst Stewin, was driving through the First Nation with his family last summer when someone in a passing car shot him.

The car veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

Stewin survived but is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.