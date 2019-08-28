Crime
Closing arguments Wednesday in trial for Alberta teen accused of shooting German tourist

By The Canadian Press

RCMP on scene on Highway 1A in southern Alberta after a tourist was shot on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Closing arguments will be heard in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday in the trial of a youth accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary.

The teen, from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, faces several charges that include aggravated assault.

His trial heard that the German man, Horst Stewin, was driving through the First Nation with his family last summer when someone in a passing car shot him.

The car veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

Stewin survived but is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

