RCMP to provide update on shooting of German tourist on Alberta highway

The RCMP is expected to provide an update Tuesday on their investigation into the Aug. 2 shooting of a 60-year-old German tourist driving with his family on Highway 1A near Morley, Alta.

Global News will be livestreaming the update, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., as Cpl. Curtis Peters is expected to take questions.

On Aug. 16, police said the gunshot was intentionally fired and they were looking for two suspects.

The bullet was not able to be removed from the man’s brain because doctors said it would create more damage.

According to Hubertus Liebrecht, the honorary consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, the man “shows symptoms of severe and life-changing injuries.”

The man has since returned to Germany where he will be treated for his injuries at a hospital that specializes in brain injuries.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $13,000 for the family.