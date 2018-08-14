Tourist shot in head on Alberta highway ‘not able to talk or move his right side’: spokesperson

It’s been 11 days since a German tourist was shot in the head while driving on an Alberta highway with his family and as of Monday night, the man “shows symptoms of severe and life-changing injuries,” a family spokesperson said.

“He is not able to talk or move his right side,” Hubertus Liebrecht, the honorary consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, said in an email to Global News on Monday.

“The doctors were not able to remove the bullet from his brain, as they would have to cause further damage.”

Liebrecht said the 60-year-old man is now returning to Germany on a special plane and will be treated for his injuries at a hospital that specializes in brain injuries.

“His wife, having left Canada as well, wants to express her sincere gratitude to all who helped the family so impressively in so many different ways,” Liebrecht said.

“Now a very long road to recovery will begin with an unknown outcome.”

In a personal and not official capacity, Liebrecht started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the German man and his family which surpassed its fundraising goal.

“Thank you all again, so very much, for your support,” Liebrecht said, in reference to Albertans. “[I am] hoping that we will welcome them (the German family) back in Alberta one day, where they have extended family and all of you as their new friends.”

On Aug. 2, the German family was driving on Highway 1A near Morley when a passing vehicle fired a shot, hitting the driver and causing him to veer off the road and crash.

The 60-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital in Calgary where he underwent surgery.

A man was arrested, questioned and released earlier this month.

So far no charges have been laid in the case.

