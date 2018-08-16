Alberta RCMP to update investigation into shooting of German tourist on Highway 1A

Police are set to provide an update Thursday on the investigation of the shooting of a German tourist on Highway 1A near the southern Alberta community of Morley.

RCMP said Cpl. Curtis Peters will be giving “a brief update and taking questions” on the Aug. 2 incident at 1 p.m. MT.

READ MORE: German tourists shot at on Alberta highway not ‘intended targets;’ RCMP make arrest

The tourist was driving with three of his family members when a passing vehicle fired a shot that hit him in the head, and caused him to veer off the road and crash.

The 60-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital in Calgary where he underwent surgery. Police said it’s expected he will have lasting effects from the penetrating brain injury he sustained.

By the time it closed, a GoFundMe campaign had raised $10,380 after a goal of $8,500. The fundraiser had reached $13,435 as of Thursday, despite having already closed.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for German tourist shot in head closed after ‘overwhelming’ response surpasses goal

A spokesperson for the family thanked the public for its support and explained the funds were needed immediately following the incident because the man was the only one in the family with a credit card and his wife could not remember the PIN.

Hubertus Liebrecht said the tourist’s credit card was frozen for security reasons after his wife used the wrong PIN several times.

“Also, all items in the rental car were seized by the RCMP after the shooting,” Liebrecht said, adding many hotels had no vacancy. “That is the moment when you need help from other people.”

Watch below: A German tourist who was shot in the head while driving on an Alberta highway earlier this month is headed home, a family spokesperson said.

Liebrecht told Global News the man wasn’t able to talk or move his right side as of Aug. 13 and that doctors weren’t able to remove the bullet from his brain due to risk of further damage. He said the man was returning to Germany and would be treated at a hospital specializing in brain injuries.

No charges have yet been laid in the case.

With files from Heide Pearson and Phil Heidenreich