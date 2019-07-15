Trial hears German tourist shot in Alberta had 8 bullet fragments removed from brain

A court has heard that a German tourist shot while driving on a highway west of Calgary last year had eight bullet fragments removed from his brain during surgery.

A trial has begun for a 17-year-old male from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation accused in the shooting.

READ MORE: 16-year-old facing 14 charges in connection to German tourist shooting on Alberta highway: RCMP

A charge of attempted murder has been withdrawn, but he still faces five charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to injure.

The Crown says the 60-year-old tourist, Horst Stewin, was shot in the left side of his head on Aug. 2, 2018, when he was being passed by another vehicle.

READ MORE: Family of German tourist shot in head on Alberta highway thanks public for support

He was airlifted to hospital and later transferred back to Germany for further surgery.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of the shooting and court proceedings that have followed

The Crown says Stewin has suffered paralysis on his right side, gets confused easily and his chance of a full recovery is “guarded at best.”

The youth, who was 16 when he was charged and can’t be named, is free on bail.