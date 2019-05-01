Crime
May 1, 2019 12:01 am
Updated: May 1, 2019 12:03 am

RCMP investigating after central Alberta shooting sends man to hospital

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File
A A

Police are investigating a shooting in central Alberta that sent a 27-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the RCMP said officers were called to reports of a man shot in the leg at a rural residence east of Vermilion, Alta.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Lloydminster

Story continues below

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital via ground ambulance. However, he was later airlifted to hospital in Edmonton due to the severity of his injuries.

“No suspects were located and the RCMP does not believe this was a random act,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Vermilion RCMP detachment at 780-853-4441 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Vermilion is located about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Watch below: Community leaders join RCMP at public forum addressing rural crime in northern Alberta (From Jan. 27, 2019)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Alberta RCMP
Crime
Man Shot in Leg
Rural Crime
Shooting
Shots fired
Vermilion
Vermilion RCMP
Vermillion

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.