RCMP investigating after central Alberta shooting sends man to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting in central Alberta that sent a 27-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the RCMP said officers were called to reports of a man shot in the leg at a rural residence east of Vermilion, Alta.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital via ground ambulance. However, he was later airlifted to hospital in Edmonton due to the severity of his injuries.

“No suspects were located and the RCMP does not believe this was a random act,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Vermilion RCMP detachment at 780-853-4441 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Vermilion is located about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.

