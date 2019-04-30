RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Lloydminster

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a city that straddles the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan.

At about 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of shots being fired “multiple times” at a truck near 43 Street and 60 Avenue in Lloydminster.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Jeep Wrangler had been following the truck when a passenger in the Jeep shot at the truck multiple times,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they have since located the Jeep they suspect was involved in the incident, and have brought in RCMP Forensic Identification Services to help with their investigation.

“At this time, police do not believe this is linked with any other ongoing investigations that have been recently reported, and it was not a random incident,” the RCMP said.

Anyone with information about what happened on Monday night is asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP detachment at 780-808-8400 or their local police department.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.