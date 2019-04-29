Crime
Lloydminster RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death after man found dead in vehicle

Lloydminster RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a shooting over the weekend.

Police said they were called to a residential neighbourhood in Lloydminster, Alta., in the area of 56 Avenue and 31 Street at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man’s body was found inside a vehicle.

The RCMP major crimes unit, Lloydminster RCMP, and RCMP forensic identification services are investigating the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the office of the chief medical officer in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Lloydminster is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

