RCMP release sketch of suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Lloydminster

The RCMP are hoping that by releasing a composite sketch of a suspect, someone will provide them with a tip in a Lloydminster sexual assault investigation.

Officers hope information from the public could lead to an arrest.

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted somewhere north of Highway 16 on 75 Avenue in the Alberta/Saskatchewan border city on Saturday. It happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, police said they were looking for “a vehicle of interest” in connection with the case: a white, older model car with Manitoba licence plates. The front driver-side tire is a small spare tire and there was dirt on the vehicle.

In a news release issued Thursday, police did not clarify why they are looking for the vehicle but provided a description of the suspect they are trying to find. He is in his late 20s to early 30s and about six-feet tall. They also describe him as balding.

Police said no arrests have been made to date and that they currently are only looking for the one suspect. They declined to provide further details about the assault.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle or the assault is asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP detachment at 780.808.8400. Tips can also be submitted to local police departments or any local RCMP detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1.800.222.8477 or online.