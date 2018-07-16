RCMP seek vehicle of interest with Manitoba plates as they investigate sex assault in Lloydminster

The RCMP is asking the public for help as they try to find a car they describe as a “vehicle of interest” as they investigate a sexual assault that took place on a street in the Alberta-Saskatchewan border city of Lloydminster.

In a news release issued Monday, police said a woman was sexually assaulted somewhere north of Highway 16 on 75 Avenue on Saturday. It happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if they are seeking a suspect(s), however, they said they are hoping someone will be able to provide them with information about a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is described as a white, older model car with Manitoba licence plates. They said the front driver-side tire is a small spare tire and there was dirt on the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the assault is asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP detachment at 780.808.8400. Tips can also be submitted to local police departments or any local RCMP detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1.800.222.8477 or online.