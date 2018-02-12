2 arrested in Lloydminster homicide investigation

The RCMP have two suspects in custody after a man died in Lloydminster early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the Alberta side of the border city just after midnight. Once they arrived, officers found Shane Victor Lynas, 47, had been seriously injured. He died shortly after officers arrived.

Police are calling his death a homicide, though an autopsy has not yet been completed by a medical examiner.

The RCMP has not released the names of the suspects as charges haven’t been laid at this time. It’s believed the attack was not random.

Investigators from the Lloydminster detachment are being assisted by the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Section in the investigation.