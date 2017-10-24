Lloydminster man killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 3

St. Walburg RCMP say a 57-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 3.

The fatal crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 21.

Police said a car and two pickup trucks collided in the roadway.

The driver of the car, a Lloydminster man, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Both truck drivers, men aged 79 and 85, were taken to hospital to receive treatment for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

St. Walburg is approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.