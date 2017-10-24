Canada
October 24, 2017 1:39 pm

Man killed in rollover on Highway 106 in Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man from Deschambault Lake has been killed in a rollover on Highway 106.

File/ Global News
A A

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 106 in Saskatchewan.

Nipawin RCMP said it happened on Oct. 21 when a southbound pickup truck left the road and rolled.

READ MORE: Regina man killed in crash on Highway 13 near Assiniboia, Sask.

A passenger in the truck, a 39-year-old Deschambault Lake man, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have not released his name.

Three other people in the truck, all from Deschambault Lake, were taken to hospital in Prince Albert for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Deschambault Lake
Deschambault Lake Saskatchewan
Fatal Rollover
Highway 106
Highway 106 Saskatchewan
Nipawin RCMP
Rollover
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Fatal Rollover

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News