Man killed in rollover on Highway 106 in Saskatchewan

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 106 in Saskatchewan.

Nipawin RCMP said it happened on Oct. 21 when a southbound pickup truck left the road and rolled.

READ MORE: Regina man killed in crash on Highway 13 near Assiniboia, Sask.

A passenger in the truck, a 39-year-old Deschambault Lake man, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have not released his name.

Three other people in the truck, all from Deschambault Lake, were taken to hospital in Prince Albert for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.