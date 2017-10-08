2 dead after two-vehicle crash near Kelvington, Sask.
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Kelvington, Sask., on Saturday.
The collision happened at the junction of Highways 38 and 49.
Greenwater RCMP’s initial investigation has revealed that a southbound Ford F-150 failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound semi tractor-trailer unit hauling gravel on Highway 49.
The truck passenger, a 98-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 66-year-old man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Both names of the deceased have not been released by police.
The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man, was not injured.
Traffic flow was diverted for about seven hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the crash scene.
Greenwater RCMP are still investigating with the help of Yorkton traffic services.
Kelvington is approximately 225 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
