Canada
October 8, 2017 3:00 pm
Updated: October 8, 2017 3:06 pm

2 dead after two-vehicle crash near Kelvington, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Greenwater RCMP say two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash at the junction of highways 38 and 49 on Saturday.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Kelvington, Sask., on Saturday.

The collision happened at the junction of Highways 38 and 49.

READ MORE: La Loche, Sask. man dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 155

Story continues below

Greenwater RCMP’s initial investigation has revealed that a southbound Ford F-150 failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound semi tractor-trailer unit hauling gravel on Highway 49.

The truck passenger, a 98-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Both names of the deceased have not been released by police.

READ MORE: Rollover claims life of Hanley, Sask. man

The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man, was not injured.

Traffic flow was diverted for about seven hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the crash scene.

Greenwater RCMP are still investigating with the help of Yorkton traffic services.

Kelvington is approximately 225 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Crash
Greenwater RCMP
Highway 38
Highway 49
Kelvington
Kelvington Saskatchewan
Sask Highways
Sask RCMP
Semi
Truck
two vehicle collision
Two Vehicle Crash
Yorkton Traffic Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News