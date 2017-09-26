Rollover claims life of Hanley, Sask. man

A young man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover south of Saskatoon.

RCMP said the rollover happened Friday morning on a grid road north of Hanley, Sask.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Hanley, was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Saskatoon RCMP continues to investigate along with the coroner’s office.

Hanley is approximately 60 kilometres south of Saskatoon.