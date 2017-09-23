Manitoba man dead after two-vehicle crash in Saskatchewan

A 70-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and the Morse, Sask., access road.

At around 12:35 a.m. CT on Saturday, Morse RCMP were called to the crash between a four-door sedan and a semi-trailer unit.

The lone occupant of the car, from Dauphin, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

Both the driver and passenger of the semi were not injured.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and the office of the provincial coroner are assisting with the investigation.

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is no longer restricted.

Morse is approximately 180 kilometres west of Regina.