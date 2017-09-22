Stolen truck crashes into minivan on Highway 16, leaving 3 women dead

Three women are dead and a fourth is in hospital after a stolen truck collided with a minivan on Highway 16 near Lloydminster, Sask. early Friday morning.

RCMP were called at around 3 a.m. to the collision on Highway 16, about five kilometres east of Lloydminster, where a heavy-duty, flat-deck truck had collided with a minivan in the eastbound lane.

Two women, aged 35 and 37, died on scene and a 53-year-old woman later died of her injuries. All three were from Edmonton.

A fourth person in the van — a 32-year-old woman who was also from the Alberta capital — was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and her condition is unknown.

The occupant or occupants of the truck — which was reported stolen the previous night from the Lloydminster area — fled the scene before police arrived. A short time later police arrested a 26-year-old man.

Police are still investigating to determine if more suspects were involved.

The collision happened just east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.