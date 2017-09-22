Traffic
September 22, 2017 5:40 pm
Updated: September 22, 2017 6:13 pm

Stolen truck crashes into minivan on Highway 16, leaving 3 women dead

By Web Producer  Global News

Three people are dead after a stolen truck collided with a mini-van on Highway 16 near Lloydminster, Sask. early Friday morning.

File / Global News
A A

Three women are dead and a fourth is in hospital after a stolen truck collided with a minivan on Highway 16 near Lloydminster, Sask. early Friday morning.

RCMP were called at around 3 a.m. to the collision on Highway 16, about five kilometres east of Lloydminster, where a heavy-duty, flat-deck truck had collided with a minivan in the eastbound lane.

Two women, aged 35 and 37, died on scene and a 53-year-old woman later died of her injuries. All three were from Edmonton.

A fourth person in the van — a 32-year-old woman who was also from the Alberta capital — was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and her condition is unknown.

The occupant or occupants of the truck — which was reported stolen the previous night from the Lloydminster area — fled the scene before police arrived. A short time later police arrested a 26-year-old man.

Police are still investigating to determine if more suspects were involved.

The collision happened just east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Edmonton woman killed
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Highway 16
Lloydminster
Lloydminster fatal
Maidstone RCMP
RCMP
Sask Crime
Sask RCMP
Yellowhead highway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News