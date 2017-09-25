One dead in rollover on Highway 6 near Watson, Sask.
One person is dead in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6 south of Watson, Sask.
Humboldt RCMP said it happened Saturday morning approximately two kilometres south of the community.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Lanigan area, was declared dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
There was no one else in the vehicle.
Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the rollover along with a traffic reconstructionist and the coroner’s office.
Watson is approximately 145 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
