One dead in rollover on Highway 6 near Watson, Sask.

One person is dead in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6 south of Watson, Sask.

Humboldt RCMP said it happened Saturday morning approximately two kilometres south of the community.

READ MORE: 2 dead in crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Lanigan area, was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Manitoba man dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the rollover along with a traffic reconstructionist and the coroner’s office.

Watson is approximately 145 kilometres east of Saskatoon.