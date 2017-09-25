Canada
September 25, 2017 1:31 pm

2 dead in crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Two men have been killed in a crash on Highway 2 just north of Prince Albert.

File / Global News
A A

Two people are dead and a third person was injured after a crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said a southbound pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound SUV at around 8 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Manitoba man dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan

Witnesses pulled the driver of the pickup out of the vehicle before it caught on fire.

The driver, a 30-year-old Little Red River First Nation man, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Christopher Lake man, was also declared dead at the scene.

Police said they will not be releasing their names.

READ MORE: Stolen truck crashes into minivan on Highway 16, leaving 3 women dead

A passenger in the SUV, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Prince Albert RCMP said they continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christopher Lake
Collision
Crash
Highway 2
Highway 2 collision
Highway 2 Crash
Highway 2 Fatal Collsion
Highway 2 fatal crash
Prince Albert
Prince Albert RCMP
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Red River First Nation
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News