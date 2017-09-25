2 dead in crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.
Two people are dead and a third person was injured after a crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.
Police said a southbound pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound SUV at around 8 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Witnesses pulled the driver of the pickup out of the vehicle before it caught on fire.
The driver, a 30-year-old Little Red River First Nation man, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Christopher Lake man, was also declared dead at the scene.
Police said they will not be releasing their names.
A passenger in the SUV, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. There is no word on her current condition.
Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while a collision reconstructionist investigated.
Prince Albert RCMP said they continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.
