2 dead in crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Two people are dead and a third person was injured after a crash on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said a southbound pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound SUV at around 8 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Witnesses pulled the driver of the pickup out of the vehicle before it caught on fire.

The driver, a 30-year-old Little Red River First Nation man, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Christopher Lake man, was also declared dead at the scene.

Police said they will not be releasing their names.

A passenger in the SUV, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Prince Albert RCMP said they continue to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.