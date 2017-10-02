Canada
October 2, 2017 8:45 pm
Updated: October 2, 2017 8:48 pm

La Loche, Sask. man dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 155

La Loche RCMP say a 30-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in northern Saskatchewan.

A 30-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in northern Saskatchewan.

La Loche RCMP said a car and SUV collided on Highway 155 at around 10:40 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police have not released his name but said he is from La Loche.

The SUV was carrying four people. Two of them received treatment for what were described as minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

