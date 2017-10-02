La Loche, Sask. man dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 155

A 30-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in northern Saskatchewan.

La Loche RCMP said a car and SUV collided on Highway 155 at around 10:40 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.

READ MORE: Man charged in deadly Saskatchewan crash was wanted by police

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police have not released his name but said he is from La Loche.

The SUV was carrying four people. Two of them received treatment for what were described as minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.