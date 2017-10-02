La Loche, Sask. man dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 155
A 30-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in northern Saskatchewan.
La Loche RCMP said a car and SUV collided on Highway 155 at around 10:40 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.
READ MORE: Man charged in deadly Saskatchewan crash was wanted by police
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police have not released his name but said he is from La Loche.
The SUV was carrying four people. Two of them received treatment for what were described as minor injuries.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.
La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.