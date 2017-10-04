Canada
October 4, 2017

CP train goes off the tracks near Webb, Sask.

A CP train has derailed near the TransCanada Highway in southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday night.

According to RCMP around 36 rail cars derailed near Webb, Saskatchewan at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The rail cars were carrying potash and no dangerous goods were involved in the derailment.

There was also no injuries during the derailment.

CP is currently investigating what caused the train derailment.

