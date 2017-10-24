Regina man killed in crash on Highway 13 near Assiniboia, Sask.

A Regina man is dead after a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on Highway 13.

Assiniboia RCMP said the fatal crash happened Monday afternoon approximately 13 kilometres southeast of Assiniboia.

The 64-year-old driver of the pickup was rushed to Assiniboia Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by police.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while Assiniboia RCMP and a traffic reconstructionist investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.