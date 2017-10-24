Canada
October 24, 2017 12:17 pm

Regina man killed in crash on Highway 13 near Assiniboia, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A 64-year-old Regina man has been killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Assiniboia.

File / Global News
A A

A Regina man is dead after a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on Highway 13.

Assiniboia RCMP said the fatal crash happened Monday afternoon approximately 13 kilometres southeast of Assiniboia.

READ MORE: 2 dead after two-vehicle crash near Kelvington, Sask.

The 64-year-old driver of the pickup was rushed to Assiniboia Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by police.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while Assiniboia RCMP and a traffic reconstructionist investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assiniboia
Assiniboia RCMP
Assiniboia Saskatchewan
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Highway 13
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Fatal Collision
Saskatchewan Fatal Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News