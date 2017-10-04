2 Saskatchewan seniors killed in Alberta highway crash: RCMP

An 81-year-old man and 80-year-old woman from Purdue, Sask. died in a collision near Oyen, Alta. on Wednesday morning.

According to the RCMP, the pair was travelling west on Highway 570 and stopped their Chevrolet Cavalier at the intersection of Highway 41.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, Cpl. Curtis Peters with Alberta RCMP said the Cavalier pulled into the driving lanes of Highway 41 when it was hit by a northbound F-350 truck.

Peters said both the female driver of the car and her male passenger died in the collision.

The 40-year-old man who was driving the truck sustained minor injuries.

Peters did not know of any contributing factors to the crash, but said RCMP collision analysts are investigating.

Oyen is 303 kilometres east of Calgary. Purdue is 65 kilometres west of Saskatoon.