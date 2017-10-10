Edmonton man killed in Saskatchewan rollover

An Edmonton man is dead after a rollover south of Prince Albert, Sask.
Prince Albert RCMP said it happened late Sunday afternoon on Highway 3.
READ MORE: 2 dead after two-vehicle crash near Kelvington, Sask.
The 24-year-old driver died while being rushed to hospital by paramedics. His name has not been released.
The highway was closed for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist carried out an investigation.
The coroner’s office has also been notified.
Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate the cause of the rollover.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.