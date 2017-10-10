Edmonton man killed in Saskatchewan rollover

An Edmonton man is dead after a rollover south of Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert RCMP said it happened late Sunday afternoon on Highway 3.

The 24-year-old driver died while being rushed to hospital by paramedics. His name has not been released.

The highway was closed for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist carried out an investigation.

The coroner’s office has also been notified.

Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate the cause of the rollover.