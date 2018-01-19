Sentence handed down to man who killed 2 Lloydminster-area women

A Red Deer man who killed two Lloydminster-area women two years apart has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Gordon Alfred Rogers, 61, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen.

Chief’s body was found in a rural area in June 2007 while Heathen’s remains were discovered near Kitscoty in November 2009.

After years of mystery, RCMP arrested Rogers in March 2016.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in September.

According to Alberta Justice, he was handed his sentence on Friday.