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Crime

3 men charged in connection to Manitoba drug investigation: RCMP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 4:26 pm
1 min read
Cocaine, Canadian currency and other drug and weapons paraphernalia is pictured by Thompson RCMP. The items were seized on Aug. 13 as part of a drug investigation. View image in full screen
Cocaine, Canadian currency and other drug and weapons paraphernalia is pictured by Thompson RCMP. The items were seized on Aug. 13 as part of a drug investigation. Thompson RCMP
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Three men are in police custody after RCMP executed several search warrants at several Thompson, Man., homes in connection with a drug investigation.

Thompson RCMP’s general investigative section and crime suppression unit, alongside Manitoba RCMP’s emergency response team and police dog services, executed the searches at homes located on Queens Bay and Juniper Drive on Aug. 13.

They also stopped a vehicle in a targeted traffic stop on Juniper Drive in relation to the investigation.

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After searching the properties and vehicle, approximately 100 grams of cocaine, 746 grams of a cutting agent, a large amount of Canadian currency and other drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

A loaded .357 Magnum revolver previously reported stolen in Winnipeg, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun and ammunition were also seized.

A 49-year-old and 41-year-old, both from Thompson, were arrested and face multiple gun-related charges, with each also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

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A 21-year-old from Calgary, wanted on a warrant out of Yellowknife, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, identity fraud, two counts each of obstruction and failure to comply with a release order.

All three men were remanded into custody.

According to the RCMP, a 21-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl from Flin Flon, Man., were also taken into custody but have since been released on undertakings.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

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