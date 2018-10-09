Cocaine, fentanyl mix believed to be behind 1 death, 3 more ODs in Lloydminster

Lloydminster RCMP issued a warning to citizens of the border city on Tuesday, saying they believe a combination of cocaine and fentanyl is behind “multiple incidents of drug overdose” that occurred in that community over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In a news release, police said they believe a death over the weekend was the result of an overdose while three other suspected overdose victims were also taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after responding to 7 drug ODs in 15 hours

Watch below: A shocking video has emerged showing a desperate attempt by an RCMP officer to save a man from a fentanyl overdose in Athabasca, Alberta on Sept. 28, 2016.

Mounties said they want people in the city to be aware of “the dangers of fentanyl that may be circulating in Lloydminster.”

“The one individual died, two others were found unresponsive and transported to area hospital and the third was conscious [but] displaying signs of medical distress [and] also treated at hospital,” police said of the suspected overdoses.

“While investigators suspect the death could be due to a drug overdose, RCMP are working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.”

READ MORE: 2 dead as Saskatoon police investigate numerous drug overdose calls

Watch below: In March 2018, Ryan Kessler filed this report as Saskatoon police said they were considering homicide-related charges in connection with two suspected drug overdose deaths involving cocaine that was possibly laced with fentanyl.

The RCMP warned fentanyl is a “powerful synthetic opiod drug that is approximately 80 to 100 times more toxic than morphine and 40 times more toxic than heroin.”

“Quality control is not generally something these criminal drug dealers are worried about,” Const. Patrick Lambert said. “Drug dealing is a criminal enterprise, it exists to make money and profit.

“(Drug dealers) are not concerned with the outcomes of cross-contamination between drugs, as sometimes this is done intentionally.”

READ MORE: Dent made in Lloydminster’s drug scene: RCMP

Anyone with information about the suspected overdoses is asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP detachment at 780-874-5072 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

The RCMP said anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else’s use of fentanyl, can contact the Addiction & Mental Health 24-Hour Helpline at 1-866-332-2322.

READ MORE: Overwhelming demand at Edmonton supervised consumption sites in first 6 months

Watch below: In September 2018, Kendra Slugoski filed this report about the demand for services at Edmonton’s supervised consumption sites.