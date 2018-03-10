Saskatoon police warning public after numerous drug overdose calls

Saskatoon police issued a public safety advisory after responding to numerous drug overdose calls on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to three locations in the city where a total of six people were found suffering from the effects of “apparent illicit drug overdoses.”

READ MORE: 3 B.C. residents charged in Saskatoon drug bust

The men and women all received medical treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating possible connections between the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Following the advisory, police announced that a 23-year-old man who was brought into their detention unit at roughly 12:30 p.m., immediately began showing signs of medical distress.

At that time, detention staff and an on-duty paramedic alerted Medavie Health Services West who took him to hospital for treatment for a suspected drug overdose.