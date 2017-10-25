Prescription drugs stolen during break and enter in Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for a break and enter on Tuesday.
A business was broken into at around 4:15 a.m. CT on Main Street in Shellbrook, Sask. Surveillance images show three people, believed to be a man and two women, gained entry by damaging the front door.
Items stolen include a laptop and prescription drugs.
RCMP believe the same people tried to break into a business in Leask, Sask., the same morning.
Forensic identification services from Prince Albert RCMP are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
