October 24, 2017 5:59 pm
Updated: October 24, 2017 6:05 pm

Kindersley RCMP asking for help solving theft of war medals

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft of war medals in Kindersley, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Kindersley RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft of war medals.

A break and enter occurred sometime between Oct. 21 and 23 at a home on 4th Avenue West in the town of Kindersley, Sask.

Police said an unknown number of suspects stole household items, various war memorabilia and nine “irreplaceable” war medals.

Seven of the medals were British Army issued and described as Gulf War, Bosnia, UN, Northern Ireland, Macedonia, Iraq War and Queen’s Jubilee.

The other two medals stolen were Liberation of Kuwait and Gulf War Saudi Arabia.

The theft is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kindersley 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

