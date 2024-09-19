SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
Most provinces have destroyed COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new formula, here’s why
Most provinces have destroyed COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new formula – Sep 6, 2024
Health Canada has authorized Novavax’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.

The protein-based vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, has been reformulated to target the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron.

It will replace the previous version of the vaccine, which targeted the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

Earlier this week, Health Canada approved Moderna’s updated mRNA COVID vaccine.

It is still reviewing Pfizer’s updated mRNA vaccine, with a decision expected soon.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Moderna’s latest COVID-19 vaccine'
Health Canada approves Moderna’s latest COVID-19 vaccine
© 2024 The Canadian Press

