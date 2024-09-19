Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has authorized Novavax’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.

The protein-based vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, has been reformulated to target the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron.

It will replace the previous version of the vaccine, which targeted the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier this week, Health Canada approved Moderna’s updated mRNA COVID vaccine.

It is still reviewing Pfizer’s updated mRNA vaccine, with a decision expected soon.