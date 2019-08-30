Man found with gunshot wounds west of Blackfalds, RCMP investigating

The RCMP are investigating after officers were dispatched to a rural area west of Blackfalds, Alta., on Friday where a man was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said officers were dispatched to the scene at about 8:10 a.m. after a passerby spotted the victim and called 911.

When Mounties arrived at the scene, police said medical personnel were already treating the victim. He was eventually airlifted to Edmonton to receive further treatment. Police said he was in serious but stable condition when he was transported.

The RCMP did not say if they have any suspects in the shooting. However, they said “the general public is not believed to be at risk.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.