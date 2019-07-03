Crime
Man wanted after shots fired on Alberta First Nation

A warrant has been issued for Tristan Crokkedlegs-King, 22, after shots were fired into a home on the Sunchild First Nation on Friday.

At around 8:30 a.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP said officers responded to a home that had been shot at with three people inside.

None of the people were harmed in the shooting, police said.

Tristan Crookedlegs-King, 22, has been charged a number of offences including mischief endangering life, failing to comply with conditions and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Crookedlegs-King is described as being 5’10 and weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crookedlegs-King is being asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment at 403-845-2882, to contact their local police department or to contact Crime Stoppers.

