RCMP make arrests in Sunchild homicide, reveal connection to O’Chiese First Nation standoff

Alberta RCMP have laid charges in connection with a homicide on the Sunchild First Nation on Friday and are releasing more details about a series of related violent incidents and police standoff on the O’Chiese First Nation.

On Nov. 9, officers from the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment responded to a report of a man injured in an altercation at a gas station on the Sunchild First Nation at about 9 p.m.

“One man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital where he later died,” police said in a news release on Tuesday. “Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

On Tuesday, police said an autopsy conducted earlier in the day confirmed 23-year-old Arley Creed Lagrelle was the victim of a homicide.

According to the RCMP, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle and other RCMP detachments were alerted.

“The suspect vehicle was later located in the Drayton Valley detachment area and an effort was made to conduct a traffic stop,” police said. “After a spike belt was deployed, the vehicle was disabled and came to a stop.”

At that point, police said the suspects fled on foot. Three of them were later arrested but police said “they have not been connected to the homicide” even though they are believed to be “connected with the vehicle” and that connection continues to be investigated.

The RCMP allege another suspect who was in the vehicle carjacked a truck driver at gunpoint and was driven to a home on the O’Chiese First Nation. The truck driver was not hurt.

Police said the suspect at the home was arrested by Mounties following a standoff. They said he is one of two people they believe played a role in the homicide. The other homicide suspect was arrested by Rocky Mountain House RCMP during a traffic stop.

Evan Ernest Foureyes, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and kidnapping. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 21 via CCTV.

Jamie Jerome Tyler Whitford, 25, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He has been remanded in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Red Deer via CCTV.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing, police said.

Sunchild First Nation is located about 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.